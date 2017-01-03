How to attract hummingbirds to your garden year-round
A hummingbird enjoys the bright red tubular flowers of a scarlet bugler plant at the Wildlands Conservancy Oak Glen Preserve. A hummingbird enjoys the bright red tubular flowers of a scarlet bugler plant at the Wildlands Conservancy Oak Glen Preserve.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arcadia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jeff Dineen: Make a difference - shop locally (Nov '09)
|3 hr
|bartdoG
|33
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|4 hr
|Trojans Mom
|32,703
|is KHA dead?
|11 hr
|runyon for your life
|3
|18 La Puente gang members arrested (Jan '08)
|13 hr
|tellinitlikeitis
|1,801
|Obama lived here: Pasadena puts a plaque on the...
|18 hr
|Quirky
|89
|new mayor of montebello
|22 hr
|runyon for your life
|1
|something good
|Tue
|nancy r.
|8
Find what you want!
Search Arcadia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC