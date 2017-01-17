How Boba Became an Integral Part of A...

How Boba Became an Integral Part of Asian-American Culture in Los Angeles

In early '90s, before the advent of specialty boba shops, boba milk tea in Los Angeles was just sweet tea in a thick Styrofoam cup, mixed with non-dairy creamer, ice and a spoonful of black tapioca pearls that the staff kept in a bucket of syrup on the bottom shelf of a fridge. In the late '90s, the first dedicated boba tea shop in Los Angeles County opened inside a food court in Arcadia, and by the early 2000s, a slew of shops dedicated to the beverage had opened.

