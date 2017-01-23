GPS tracker hidden amid cash leads officers to Arcadia restaurant burglary suspects
ARCADIA >> Police arrested four suspects in an Arcadia restaurant burglary earlier this week after a GPS tracking device hidden among the stolen cash led officers straight to them, authorities said. “They smashed the glass on the front door, disabled a CCTV camera, and made off with the cash drawer,” he said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Gabriel Valley Tribune.
Add your comments below
Arcadia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|new mayor of montebello
|1 hr
|Truth squad
|3
|Montebello housing project still on, despite sale
|2 hr
|Truth squad
|5
|'Hate does not make America great': Protesters ...
|2 hr
|Frogface Kate
|11
|gudbye to costco
|6 hr
|Art Kawaguchi
|4
|Pablo the donkey running around town telling ev... (Sep '15)
|14 hr
|Happy Street
|7
|99 bottles of beer on the wall
|14 hr
|Keg
|1
|Novato murder suspect fires lawyer, delaying trial (Mar '10)
|17 hr
|mikexeznutz
|148
Find what you want!
Search Arcadia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC