Get Smart's Dick Gautier dies at the age of 85
Dick Gautier, the actor best known for his role as Hymie The Robot in the 60s sitcom Get Smart, has died. The 85-year-old actor passed away on Friday night in an assisted living facility in Arcadia, California, after a long illness, his daughter Denise told The Hollywood Reporter .
