EDI Media Inc. Holds Arcadia's Second Lunar New Year Festival
Performers dressed in red lion costumes were accompanied by beating drums in a dance imitating a lion's movements and demonstrating martial arts agility. Arcadia's second Lunar New Year Festival Sunday drew approximately 17,500 attendees, a 25 percent increase from last year despite increased security requirements.
