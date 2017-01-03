Brothers arrested in connection with Arcadia burglary
Jayshawn McKnight, 27, of Los Angeles and parolee Javon McKnight, a 30-year-old transient, were booked on suspicion of residential burglary, Arcadia police Sgt. Kirk Pedersen said in a written statement.
