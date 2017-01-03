Brothers arrested in connection with ...

Brothers arrested in connection with Arcadia burglary

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 5 Read more: San Gabriel Valley Tribune

Jayshawn McKnight, 27, of Los Angeles and parolee Javon McKnight, a 30-year-old transient, were booked on suspicion of residential burglary, Arcadia police Sgt. Kirk Pedersen said in a written statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Gabriel Valley Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arcadia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 1 hr Trojan 32,708
News Frank Girardot: Gang power struggle leads to vi... (Jun '09) 5 hr NEED HELP 79
L.p. Sheriff why is EVIL from valinda flats out... 6 hr evil-boxer 3
City Manager on the chopping block in Baldwin Park 6 hr Fired 1
City Attorney looking for new Job 7 hr Fire Tafoya 1
Tuttle Wins Signs of Pacheco Back for Good 8 hr New Wave Coming 1
News Council rejects Kare offer (Sep '08) Nov '16 Karelon 301
See all Arcadia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arcadia Forum Now

Arcadia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arcadia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Arcadia, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,960 • Total comments across all topics: 277,783,971

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC