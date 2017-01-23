Arrogate Arrives at Gulfstream Park

Arrogate Arrives at Gulfstream Park

Next Story Prev Story
42 min ago Read more: Blood Horse

Assistant trainer Jimmy Barnes leads Arrogate off the van at Gulfstream Park as he arrives Jan. 24 for the Jan. 28 Pegasus World Cup , was flown from California to Palm Beach International Airport. They completed their journey with van rides from the airport.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Blood Horse.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arcadia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Superior Vinyl Windows and Doors (Nov '09) 1 hr Craig 22
News Baldwin Park man charged with attempted murder 5 hr Bigdriftsfuckchee... 2
News Montebello housing project still on, despite sale 8 hr Truth squad 8
News 18 La Puente gang members arrested (Jan '08) 8 hr Joe escandon 1,803
Maclaren Hall childrens center or juvinile center (Dec '10) 8 hr 94-97 mac hall 177
new mayor of montebello 11 hr Truth squad 3
News 'Hate does not make America great': Protesters ... 11 hr Frogface Kate 11
See all Arcadia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arcadia Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Watch for Los Angeles County was issued at January 25 at 12:34AM PST

Arcadia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arcadia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Arcadia, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,874 • Total comments across all topics: 278,229,218

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC