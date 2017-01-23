Arrogate Arrives at Gulfstream Park
Assistant trainer Jimmy Barnes leads Arrogate off the van at Gulfstream Park as he arrives Jan. 24 for the Jan. 28 Pegasus World Cup , was flown from California to Palm Beach International Airport. They completed their journey with van rides from the airport.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Blood Horse.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arcadia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Superior Vinyl Windows and Doors (Nov '09)
|1 hr
|Craig
|22
|Baldwin Park man charged with attempted murder
|5 hr
|Bigdriftsfuckchee...
|2
|Montebello housing project still on, despite sale
|8 hr
|Truth squad
|8
|18 La Puente gang members arrested (Jan '08)
|8 hr
|Joe escandon
|1,803
|Maclaren Hall childrens center or juvinile center (Dec '10)
|8 hr
|94-97 mac hall
|177
|new mayor of montebello
|11 hr
|Truth squad
|3
|'Hate does not make America great': Protesters ...
|11 hr
|Frogface Kate
|11
Find what you want!
Search Arcadia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC