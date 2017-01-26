Armed, missing teen found safe after San Marino school lockdowns, police search
A missing teen believed to have three pistols in his possession was found safe following a police search on Tuesday. Deputies and police had asked for the public's help in finding the 15-year-old San Marino High School student who left home Tuesday morning possibly armed.
