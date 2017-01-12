Arcadia PD Pursues Stolen Package to Pasadena Tuesday
On Jan. 10, at approximately 4:40p.m., Arcadia Police responded to the south west portion of Arcadia regarding an alert of a stolen package from a residence containing property and a GPS tracking device. Officers tracked the package inside a vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop.
