Arcadia man receives 9 years for rape...

Arcadia man receives 9 years for rape and attempted assault

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 11 Read more: San Gabriel Valley Tribune

Philippe Brian Lutete, center, was sentenced to nine years in prison on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2016, for attempting to assault a woman who he'd brought to his home near Arcadia in 2014, and for raping a woman in 2015 while he was out on bail after being arrested for the previous crime. A judge on Wednesday sentenced a man to nine years in prison for raping a woman and trying to assault a second woman at his home near Arcadia, court officials said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Gabriel Valley Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arcadia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Recycled wastewater to give Los Angeles County ... (Nov '15) 1 hr Dudley 6
Montebello City Council 14 hr Corruption in Mon... 2
All Saints Episcopal Church 17 hr Beleaver 1
News Council rejects Kare offer (Sep '08) Nov '16 Karelon 301
News `Unprecedented' market for city managers could ... (Sep '11) Oct '16 mar 6
News Amelie, Big Daddy, Hedwig: Familiar names hit S... Sep '16 Go Blue Forever 1
Review: Cash Diamonds Buyer LA (May '16) Jun '16 Albert 2
See all Arcadia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arcadia Forum Now

Arcadia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arcadia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Gitmo
 

Arcadia, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,456 • Total comments across all topics: 277,957,944

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC