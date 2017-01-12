Arcadia man receives 9 years for rape and attempted assault

Philippe Brian Lutete, center, was sentenced to nine years in prison on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2016, for attempting to assault a woman who he'd brought to his home near Arcadia in 2014, and for raping a woman in 2015 while he was out on bail after being arrested for the previous crime. A judge on Wednesday sentenced a man to nine years in prison for raping a woman and trying to assault a second woman at his home near Arcadia, court officials said.

