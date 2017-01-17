Arcadia approves more than 100 new fe...

Arcadia approves more than 100 new fee increases for city services

Yesterday

ARCADIA>> The City Council approved increases to more than 100 fees for city services and added nine new ones Tuesday. The 107 fee increases come as a result of a scheduled, periodic review by city staff and were implemented so the city could recover most of the cost of the service provided.

