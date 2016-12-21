Pasadena man accused of DUI, hit-and-run in death of Arcadia woman denies charges

ARCADIA >> A Pasadena man accused of fatally striking an elderly woman with his pickup truck in Arcadia while drunk, then fleeing the scene, pleaded not guilty on Friday to charges filed in connection with the collision, authorities said. Prosecutors filed charges of vehicular manslaughter and hit-and-run against Alex Cerna, 51, Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office spokeswoman Sarah Ardalani said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Gabriel Valley Tribune.