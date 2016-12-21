Pasadena man accused of DUI, hit-and-run in death of Arcadia woman denies charges
ARCADIA >> A Pasadena man accused of fatally striking an elderly woman with his pickup truck in Arcadia while drunk, then fleeing the scene, pleaded not guilty on Friday to charges filed in connection with the collision, authorities said. Prosecutors filed charges of vehicular manslaughter and hit-and-run against Alex Cerna, 51, Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office spokeswoman Sarah Ardalani said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Gabriel Valley Tribune.
Add your comments below
Arcadia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|1 hr
|Trojan
|32,677
|Known gang member found fatally shot in East Va... (Nov '12)
|1 hr
|Big Dog
|73
|Pacheco code enforces his old buddies for devel...
|6 hr
|Pacheco Crazy
|3
|Azusa police sergeant retires after 30 years of... (Oct '10)
|14 hr
|Craig Wilhelm
|10
|Why is Raquel Monica Garcia on Meds ? (Jun '16)
|Mon
|Monica Honey
|7
|Sid Mousavi Exposed as Sex Prediator Accused of... (Jun '16)
|Mon
|Perverts
|4
|Merry Christmas, Michael Minasian
|Sun
|Laughing on the o...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Arcadia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC