Masked man robs woman in Arcadia
The crime was reported about 8:05 a.m. in the 400 block of West Naomi Avenue , Arcadia police Lt. Tom Cullen said in a written statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Gabriel Valley Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arcadia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|6 hr
|Trojan
|32,682
|something good
|9 hr
|same city
|2
|Known gang member found fatally shot in East Va... (Nov '12)
|Tue
|Big Dog
|74
|Azusa police sergeant retires after 30 years of... (Oct '10)
|Mon
|Craig Wilhelm
|10
|Council rejects Kare offer (Sep '08)
|Nov 29
|Karelon
|301
|`Unprecedented' market for city managers could ... (Sep '11)
|Oct '16
|mar
|6
|Amelie, Big Daddy, Hedwig: Familiar names hit S...
|Sep '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arcadia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC