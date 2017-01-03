Hacienda Heights man fatally struck by car while skateboarding identified

HACIENDA HEIGHTS >> Authorities have identified a 25-year-old Hacienda Heights man who was fatally struck by a car while skateboarding on Friday afternoon. James Andrew Johnson died in the collision , which took place just after 12:10 p.m. in the intersection of Haliburton Road and Hacienda Boulevard, Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner Capt.

