Gold Line Traffic Halted After Pedestrian Killed by Train

Los Angeles Sheriff's deputies were investigating the death of a pedestrian who was struck by an oncoming Metro Gold Line train near the Arcadia station on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016. A pedestrian was struck and killed by a Metro train early Thursday morning, and traffic in both directions of the Gold Line in Arcadia has halted.

