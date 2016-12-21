Gold Line Traffic Halted After Pedestrian Killed by Train
Los Angeles Sheriff's deputies were investigating the death of a pedestrian who was struck by an oncoming Metro Gold Line train near the Arcadia station on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016. A pedestrian was struck and killed by a Metro train early Thursday morning, and traffic in both directions of the Gold Line in Arcadia has halted.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Los Angeles.
Add your comments below
Arcadia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|8 hr
|Anonymous
|32,684
|something good
|23 hr
|same city
|2
|Known gang member found fatally shot in East Va... (Nov '12)
|Tue
|Big Dog
|74
|Azusa police sergeant retires after 30 years of... (Oct '10)
|Mon
|Craig Wilhelm
|10
|Council rejects Kare offer (Sep '08)
|Nov 29
|Karelon
|301
|`Unprecedented' market for city managers could ... (Sep '11)
|Oct '16
|mar
|6
|Amelie, Big Daddy, Hedwig: Familiar names hit S...
|Sep '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arcadia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC