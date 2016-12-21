Coolmore Honored as Leading Breeders' Cup Breeder

Highland Reel, with Seamus Heffernan up, wins the Longines Turf at Santa Anita on Nov. 5, 2016, in Arcadia, California. in the Longines Breeders' Cup Turf and the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes , and by four other stars in Breeders' Cup Challenge series races, Coolmore Stud, one of the world's most prominent racing and breeding establishments, has won the John Deere Award as outstanding breeders of the 2016 Breeders' Cup Challenge Series and Breeders' Cup World Championships.

