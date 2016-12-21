Coolmore Honored as Leading Breeders' Cup Breeder
Highland Reel, with Seamus Heffernan up, wins the Longines Turf at Santa Anita on Nov. 5, 2016, in Arcadia, California. in the Longines Breeders' Cup Turf and the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes , and by four other stars in Breeders' Cup Challenge series races, Coolmore Stud, one of the world's most prominent racing and breeding establishments, has won the John Deere Award as outstanding breeders of the 2016 Breeders' Cup Challenge Series and Breeders' Cup World Championships.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Blood Horse.
Add your comments below
Arcadia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|5 hr
|Anonymous
|32,672
|Merry Christmas, Michael Minasian
|15 hr
|Ho Ho Ho
|1
|Methane Gas Leak near Proposed Condos
|18 hr
|Truth squad
|2
|Wanted man fatally shoots himself during stando... (Jan '10)
|23 hr
|unsure
|79
|bro. larry/mater dolorosa/la salle h.s.
|Sat
|mary dickles
|1
|Obama lived here: Pasadena puts a plaque on the...
|Fri
|BooHoo
|73
|Pacheco code enforces his old buddies for devel...
|Fri
|Stop Pacheco
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arcadia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC