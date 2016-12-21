Arroyo High assistant softball coach, two others die in Arcadia rollover crash
ARCADIA >> The assistant coach for the Arroyo High School junior-varsity softball team was among the three people killed when a car struck a wall and overturned early Tuesday morning. One man survived the crash but suffered critical injuries.
Read more at San Gabriel Valley Tribune.
