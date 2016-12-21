Arcadia woman killed in suspected DUI...

Arcadia woman killed in suspected DUI hit-and-run identified

Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: San Gabriel Valley Tribune

ARCADIA >> Authorities have released the identity of a 77-year-old Arcadia woman who was killed in a hit-and-run while crossing Baldwin Avenue last week. Fang Qiaorui died at a hospital following the collision , which took place about 9:45 p.m. on Dec. 14 on Baldwin Avenue near Arcadia Avenue , Los Angeles County coroner spokesman Ed Winter said.

