Arcadia Cocoa s closes, selling resta...

Arcadia Cocoa s closes, selling restaurant equipment

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 28 Read more: Pasadena Star-News

ARCADIA>> The Coco's Bakery Restaurant on Baldwin Avenue closed permanently this week and is set to auction off its remaining equipment and fixtures Thursday. The restaurant, at 1440 South Baldwin, was open on Christmas Day but closed not long after, said Stephanie Pike, a spokeswoman for online auctioneering website Auction Nation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pasadena Star-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arcadia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tuttle WINS again city attorney big Loser 1 hr Torch 2
Palmdale Founders Day Celebration - Vendors Nee... 9 hr Tony 1
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 12 hr IBU SOPIAN 32,705
News Council rejects Kare offer (Sep '08) Nov '16 Karelon 301
News `Unprecedented' market for city managers could ... (Sep '11) Oct '16 mar 6
News Amelie, Big Daddy, Hedwig: Familiar names hit S... Sep '16 Go Blue Forever 1
Review: Cash Diamonds Buyer LA (May '16) Jun '16 Albert 2
See all Arcadia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arcadia Forum Now

Arcadia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arcadia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Arcadia, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,588 • Total comments across all topics: 277,646,282

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC