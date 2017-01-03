Arcadia Cocoa s closes, selling restaurant equipment
ARCADIA>> The Coco's Bakery Restaurant on Baldwin Avenue closed permanently this week and is set to auction off its remaining equipment and fixtures Thursday. The restaurant, at 1440 South Baldwin, was open on Christmas Day but closed not long after, said Stephanie Pike, a spokeswoman for online auctioneering website Auction Nation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pasadena Star-News.
Add your comments below
Arcadia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tuttle WINS again city attorney big Loser
|1 hr
|Torch
|2
|Palmdale Founders Day Celebration - Vendors Nee...
|9 hr
|Tony
|1
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|12 hr
|IBU SOPIAN
|32,705
|Council rejects Kare offer (Sep '08)
|Nov '16
|Karelon
|301
|`Unprecedented' market for city managers could ... (Sep '11)
|Oct '16
|mar
|6
|Amelie, Big Daddy, Hedwig: Familiar names hit S...
|Sep '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Review: Cash Diamonds Buyer LA (May '16)
|Jun '16
|Albert
|2
Find what you want!
Search Arcadia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC