Arcadia-based GemCoin was a pyramid scheme that defrauded investors, judge rules

A federal judge has ruled GemCoin's CEO Steve Chen defrauded the digital currency's investors through a pyramid scheme and now must pay back his “ill-gotten gains,” according to court documents. The amount Chen, the head of Arcadia-based USFIA Inc., will pay hasn't been determined by the court yet, but estimates put investments in GemCoin at nearly $200 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Whittier Daily News.