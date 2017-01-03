Arcadia-based GemCoin was a pyramid s...

Arcadia-based GemCoin was a pyramid scheme that defrauded investors, judge rules

Thursday Dec 29 Read more: Whittier Daily News

A federal judge has ruled GemCoin's CEO Steve Chen defrauded the digital currency's investors through a pyramid scheme and now must pay back his “ill-gotten gains,” according to court documents. The amount Chen, the head of Arcadia-based USFIA Inc., will pay hasn't been determined by the court yet, but estimates put investments in GemCoin at nearly $200 million.

