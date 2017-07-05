More hateful, bizarre graffiti found in Arcade
Less than 24 hours after charging an adult and three teens with hate crimes for several acts of vandalism in the village, Arcade police uncovered more hateful and bizarre graffiti. And because of what was written in the most recent find, there may be additional charges tacked on as well.
