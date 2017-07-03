Four charged with hate crimes for van...

Four charged with hate crimes for vandalism in Arcade, other communities

Monday Jul 3 Read more: WIVB-TV Buffalo

The only adult charged in what police in Arcade are calling a series of hate crimes from vandalism, will likely be spending his Independence Day in jail. He and three other teens facing felony charges after several vandalism incidents overnight Friday, could be facing more charges, after police said they admitted to the same behavior in other nearby communities.

