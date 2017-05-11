Simply Faithful: Staying on the rails
When you have a 5-year-old who is a train enthusiast, you spend a portion of almost every weekend riding trolleys and visiting model train displays. So, it wasn't that unusual that we found ourselves at the Arcade & Attica Railroad Depot boarding a steam engine in Arcade, New York, on a sunny afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SouthCoastToday.com.
Add your comments below
Arcade Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Arcade NY united methodist church
|May 23
|Truth Teller
|1
|building inspecters
|Feb '17
|concerned
|1
|Portville Man Receives 20-Year Sentence For Ass... (Sep '14)
|Jan '17
|susan
|6
|Police: Dispute over snow removal ends with tir...
|Jan '17
|Abrahammock Relig...
|7
|Olean Man Given Five Years Of Probation For Dru... (Aug '14)
|Jun '15
|Claire Voyance
|4
|Fabulous Finds Opens In Massena (Sep '11)
|Dec '14
|seaway ambo
|49
|Marcos Pizza and Subs (Jul '11)
|Oct '14
|DSo
|3
Find what you want!
Search Arcade Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC