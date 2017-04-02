Looking Backward

Looking Backward

April 2, 2007: The 10th Mountain Division's “Military Mountaineers” monument was moved Friday to its new home across from the post headquarters. The 6-ton bronze statue, which depicts a World War II-era soldier reaching down to a modern-clothed light infantry soldier climbing beneath him, eventually will anchor the post's Memorial Park.

