Education honors go to Dunkirk native, others at Fredonia
Individual student awards and scholarships were presented and a 2008 graduate of the program was honored at the 35th annual Educational Development Program awards ceremony held recently at the Williams Center Multipurpose Room at the State University of New York at Fredonia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arcade Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|building inspecters
|Feb '17
|concerned
|1
|Portville Man Receives 20-Year Sentence For Ass... (Sep '14)
|Jan '17
|susan
|6
|Police: Dispute over snow removal ends with tir...
|Jan '17
|Abrahammock Relig...
|7
|Olean Man Given Five Years Of Probation For Dru... (Aug '14)
|Jun '15
|Claire Voyance
|4
|Fabulous Finds Opens In Massena (Sep '11)
|Dec '14
|seaway ambo
|49
|Marcos Pizza and Subs (Jul '11)
|Oct '14
|DSo
|3
|Who do you support for State Senate in New York... (Oct '10)
|May '14
|ACU
|7
Find what you want!
Search Arcade Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC