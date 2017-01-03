Assassinations, firebombs on rise as ...

Assassinations, firebombs on rise as mobsters fight to be crowned Montreal's next godfather

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: CBC News

The death of reputed Mafia boss Vito Rizzuto created a power vacuum within the organization, experts say. Once feared and respected within the underworld, Montreal's Mafia has become a shadow of its former self as rival clans battle each other to see which Mob boss will become the city's next godfather.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arcade Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Portville Man Receives 20-Year Sentence For Ass... (Sep '14) 17 hr susan 6
News Police: Dispute over snow removal ends with tir... Jan 7 Abrahammock Relig... 7
News Olean Man Given Five Years Of Probation For Dru... (Aug '14) Jun '15 Claire Voyance 4
News Fabulous Finds Opens In Massena (Sep '11) Dec '14 seaway ambo 49
Marcos Pizza and Subs (Jul '11) Oct '14 DSo 3
Election Who do you support for State Senate in New York... (Oct '10) May '14 ACU 7
Review: Little Caboose Red (Oct '13) Oct '13 turk 182 2
See all Arcade Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arcade Forum Now

Arcade Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arcade Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  1. Syria
  2. Gunman
  3. Death Penalty
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Arcade, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,661 • Total comments across all topics: 277,776,674

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC