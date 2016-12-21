Wyoming County Teen Dies After Fiery Crash in Erie County
State police say 18-year-old Tristan Pleace of Arcade died in the accident Thursday morning, but some Good Samaritans are being credited with saving the life of the passenger. Several drivers passing by noticed, they called 911, went to neighbors for a fire extinguisher and pulled the passenger out of the car.
