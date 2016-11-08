Daniel Kitson's MOUSE Makes American ...

Daniel Kitson's MOUSE Makes American Premiere Tonight at St. Ann's Warehouse

St. Ann's Warehouse will welcome back the beloved British monologuist and comed Ian Daniel Kitson for the American Premiere of his newest show, Mouse: The Persistence of an Unlikely Thought, tonight, November 9, through November 27. Kitson will perform Mouse: The Persistence of an Unlikely Thought November 9-12, 15-20, 22, 23, 25 and 26 at 7:30pm; and November 12, 13, 19, 20, 26 and 27 at 3pm. The production officially opens November 13 at 3pm.

