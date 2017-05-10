Wolfbane Celebrates Shakespeare with History and Theatre Lovers Alike

Wolfbane Productions, in association with Jamerson Building Supply, Williams Collision Center, and the Appomattox 1865 Foundation, is proud to present Wolfbane's Romeo and Juliet outside at Appomattox Court House NHP, 111 National Park Dr, Appomattox, VA 24522, from June 1-July 1, 2017. Gates open at 7pm; the show will begin at 8pm.

