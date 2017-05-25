Barbecue chicken dinner is June 9
The Randolph Volunteer District Fire Department will hold its barbecue chicken dinner June 9 from 4:30-7 p.m. The menu will be barbecue chicken, Cole slaw, dessert, coffee and tea, all for a donation at the door. The Prospect Happy Hats held its May meeting at the Prospect Volunteer Fire Department enjoying the chicken supper.
