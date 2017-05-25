Barbecue chicken dinner is June 9

Barbecue chicken dinner is June 9

Next Story Prev Story
May 25, 2017 Read more: Farmville Herald

The Randolph Volunteer District Fire Department will hold its barbecue chicken dinner June 9 from 4:30-7 p.m. The menu will be barbecue chicken, Cole slaw, dessert, coffee and tea, all for a donation at the door. The Prospect Happy Hats held its May meeting at the Prospect Volunteer Fire Department enjoying the chicken supper.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Farmville Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Appomattox Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cheryl Bennett (May '12) Jul 9 N1J1M1 8
What happened to the Blair Products Company Fro... (May '07) Jul 8 AJpylar 256
STD alert in Lynchburg John Rauscher Jul 8 Lynchburg watch 1
White woman lookin for black man (Apr '13) Jun 30 Glenn 35
When is Lynchburg's GAY PRIDE PARADE???? (Jul '11) Jun 25 RealTalk19 8
Moving to the Area (Oct '16) Jun 24 Transplant 5
News Liberty University: Watch Trump's Full Commence... Jun 17 Bert 1
See all Appomattox Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Appomattox Forum Now

Appomattox Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Appomattox Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Egypt
 

Appomattox, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,417 • Total comments across all topics: 282,405,632

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC