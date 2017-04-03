Deconstructing the Coliseum is Sponsoring the Third Annual Great Education Forum
LYNCHBURG, Va., April 10, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- On Saturday, April 29th in Appomattox, Virginia will be the Third Annual Great Education Forum, sponsored by Deconstructing the Coliseum , the organization that promotes abolishing the public school system. The Forum will be at New Geneva Christian Leadership Academy, which is owned and operated by the Rev.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Christian Newswire.
Add your comments below
Appomattox Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A REAL President is coming to Lynchburg!
|Mar 23
|Trump is the man
|1
|Dodson acquires Local Pest Control
|Mar 14
|Trump is the man
|1
|The Number One: Behold, the most average city i...
|Mar 14
|Trump is the man
|1
|Kroger updates classic gallon jug to be lighter...
|Mar 14
|Trump is the man
|1
|White woman lookin for black man (Apr '13)
|Feb '17
|Black man
|32
|What happened to the Blair Products Company Fro... (May '07)
|Feb '17
|Earthgal
|255
|find Single women
|Feb '17
|baybay
|2
Find what you want!
Search Appomattox Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC