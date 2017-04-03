Fishing report for March 24

Fishing report for March 24

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 23 Read more: Powhatan Today

Capt. Art Conway of Conway's River Rat Guide Service out of Ed Allen's Boats and Bait reports Chickahominy Lake midday water temperatures were in the low to mid-50s in the main lake and mid- to high 50s in the major creeks Wednesday. The lake level was a few inches above the top of the dam.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Appomattox Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
A REAL President is coming to Lynchburg! Mar 23 Trump is the man 1
News Dodson acquires Local Pest Control Mar 14 Trump is the man 1
News The Number One: Behold, the most average city i... Mar 14 Trump is the man 1
News Kroger updates classic gallon jug to be lighter... Mar 14 Trump is the man 1
White woman lookin for black man (Apr '13) Feb '17 Black man 32
What happened to the Blair Products Company Fro... (May '07) Feb '17 Earthgal 255
find Single women Feb '17 baybay 2
See all Appomattox Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Appomattox Forum Now

Appomattox Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Appomattox Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Final Four
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
 

Appomattox, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,080 • Total comments across all topics: 280,191,579

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC