Fishing report for March 24
Capt. Art Conway of Conway's River Rat Guide Service out of Ed Allen's Boats and Bait reports Chickahominy Lake midday water temperatures were in the low to mid-50s in the main lake and mid- to high 50s in the major creeks Wednesday. The lake level was a few inches above the top of the dam.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Add your comments below
Appomattox Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A REAL President is coming to Lynchburg!
|Mar 23
|Trump is the man
|1
|Dodson acquires Local Pest Control
|Mar 14
|Trump is the man
|1
|The Number One: Behold, the most average city i...
|Mar 14
|Trump is the man
|1
|Kroger updates classic gallon jug to be lighter...
|Mar 14
|Trump is the man
|1
|White woman lookin for black man (Apr '13)
|Feb '17
|Black man
|32
|What happened to the Blair Products Company Fro... (May '07)
|Feb '17
|Earthgal
|255
|find Single women
|Feb '17
|baybay
|2
Find what you want!
Search Appomattox Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC