In-person absentee voting deadline extended due to snow
VIRGINIA - The Saturday, Jan. 7 deadline for in-person absentee voting for the three special elections across Virginia has been extended.
Comments
Appomattox Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What happened to the Blair Products Company Fro... (May '07)
|Thu
|specisldarlin
|254
|Lazy white people (Aug '13)
|Feb 6
|good guy with a gun
|36
|Review: Brownstone Properties (Aug '08)
|Feb 6
|Treva
|6
|anyone seen my missing dirty-butt? (May '16)
|Feb 6
|lawsuitsandclaim
|4
|Obamacare is gone! Best President EVER!
|Feb 6
|lawsuitsandclaim
|2
|A Week to go and Trump is already best Presiden...
|Jan 23
|Lol
|2
|Wayne Barrett, tenacious NYC reporter of Trump,...
|Jan 22
|Trump is the man
|1
