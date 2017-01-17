Two accused of making meth in Appomattox

Two Appomattox residents are facing drug charges following a December law enforcement search of the house they were living in. Brenda Lee Hawkins, 51, and Joshua James Jaworski, 31, both have been charged with manufacturing methamphetamine and possessing meth precursors used to make the drug, according to a news release from the Appomattox County Sheriff's Office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.