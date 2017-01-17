Two accused of making meth in Appomattox
Two Appomattox residents are facing drug charges following a December law enforcement search of the house they were living in. Brenda Lee Hawkins, 51, and Joshua James Jaworski, 31, both have been charged with manufacturing methamphetamine and possessing meth precursors used to make the drug, according to a news release from the Appomattox County Sheriff's Office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Add your comments below
Appomattox Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lazy white people (Aug '13)
|Jan 14
|Jim
|34
|A Week to go and Trump is already best Presiden...
|Jan 13
|Trump is Winning
|1
|Why doesn't Peake address that DUI?
|Jan 4
|Coverup
|1
|Heather Peters (May '16)
|Jan 3
|BigCoon895
|4
|anyone seen my missing dirty-butt? (May '16)
|Dec 18
|altoid
|3
|Is Jenny Poore really an idiot?
|Dec '16
|Klondike bear
|2
|Fallwell should have been Secretary of Education!
|Dec '16
|Trump is the man
|1
Find what you want!
Search Appomattox Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC