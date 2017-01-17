Two accused of making meth in Appomattox
Two Appomattox residents are facing drug charges following a December law enforcement search of the house they were living in.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Appomattox Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lazy white people (Aug '13)
|Jan 14
|Jim
|34
|A Week to go and Trump is already best Presiden...
|Jan 13
|Trump is Winning
|1
|Why doesn't Peake address that DUI?
|Jan 4
|Coverup
|1
|Heather Peters (May '16)
|Jan 3
|BigCoon895
|4
|anyone seen my missing dirty-butt? (May '16)
|Dec '16
|altoid
|3
|Is Jenny Poore really an idiot?
|Dec '16
|Klondike bear
|2
|Fallwell should have been Secretary of Education!
|Dec '16
|Trump is the man
|1
Find what you want!
Search Appomattox Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC