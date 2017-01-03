Christmas time is coming

Happy birthday wishes are sent out this week to the following people: Barbara Davis, of Arvonia, Tuesday, Dec. 20; Linda Miles, of Cumberland, Wednesday, Dec. 21; and James Boyles, of Cumberland, Thursday, Dec. 22. An updated schedule change for this announcement: Victory Baptist Church with Pastor Jeff Worley will host its first annual Christmas supper on Saturday at 5 p.m. at the Woodman of The World building, 318 Harold St., Appomattox. Afterward, the church, 157 Dove Lane, Spout Springs, will host its first annual Christmas program "Going back To The Beginning, Leading Us To The End" on the same night at 7 p.m. Pastor Worley and the entire congregation cordially invites all to attend.

