Appomattox NHP to hold open house
The staff and volunteers of Appomattox Court House National Historical Park and its friends group, the Appomattox 1865 Foundation, invite everyone to the park's 2016 holiday open house on Sunday, Dec. 11, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. The village will be decorated with freshly made hand crafted wreaths made from local greenery and will offer a glimpse of 1860s Virginia when families celebrated a more simply decorated, Civil War-era Christmas. As in many years past, the Appomattox Garden Club is providing period-style decorations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Farmville Herald.
Add your comments below
Appomattox Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|anyone seen my missing dirty-butt? (May '16)
|Dec 18
|altoid
|3
|Heather Peters (May '16)
|Dec 15
|comegetsome
|3
|Is Jenny Poore really an idiot?
|Dec 11
|Klondike bear
|2
|Fallwell should have been Secretary of Education!
|Dec 4
|Trump is the man
|1
|What happened to the Coffee Cup on Timberlake Rd.
|Nov '16
|Holton Walker
|2
|King Of Germany (Apr '13)
|Nov '16
|whiteboyrick
|4
|jeremy haskins (Apr '13)
|Nov '16
|Loser FAR AND WIDE
|9
Find what you want!
Search Appomattox Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC