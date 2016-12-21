Appomattox NHP to hold open house

Appomattox NHP to hold open house

Thursday Dec 1 Read more: Farmville Herald

The staff and volunteers of Appomattox Court House National Historical Park and its friends group, the Appomattox 1865 Foundation, invite everyone to the park's 2016 holiday open house on Sunday, Dec. 11, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. The village will be decorated with freshly made hand crafted wreaths made from local greenery and will offer a glimpse of 1860s Virginia when families celebrated a more simply decorated, Civil War-era Christmas. As in many years past, the Appomattox Garden Club is providing period-style decorations.

