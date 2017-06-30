the Ladder: Barthel to head Southern Lakes Credit Union
A graduate of Concordia University, Barthel most recently worked at Community First Credit Union in Appleton as vice president of branch operations. He has volunteered his time with Habitat for Humanity, Junior Achievement, local food pantries and Feeding America.
