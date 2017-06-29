Wisconsin Supreme Court Sides With Open Government Advocates in School Boards Case
The Wisconsin Supreme Court unanimously sided with open government advocates Thursday in a closely watched case over when meetings should be open to the public. The court ruled that the Appleton school district improperly closed the meeting of a committee charged with reviewing course material.
