Wisconsin Supreme Court Sides With Op...

Wisconsin Supreme Court Sides With Open Government Advocates in School Boards Case

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 29 Read more: Education Week

The Wisconsin Supreme Court unanimously sided with open government advocates Thursday in a closely watched case over when meetings should be open to the public. The court ruled that the Appleton school district improperly closed the meeting of a committee charged with reviewing course material.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Education Week.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Appleton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Apple Valley Camping (May '14) Jun 29 Hate Apple Valley... 2
Review: Modern Touch Dentistry - Jolanta Pajek DDS (Apr '11) Jun 21 Disappointed 3
Aurora Clinic in Neenah (Oct '07) Jun 19 Dan 19
Chefos pancake house Jun 14 Meshee 1
What To Do About Bad Lawyers (Sep '06) Jun 14 Betsy S 96
News All-girl Fox Valley teen band She 5 reunites 42... (May '10) May '17 Thinking phartse 9
News Eric Conner, charged in murder of John Remy in ... (Oct '08) May '17 Kristan Remy 21
See all Appleton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Appleton Forum Now

Appleton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Appleton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Appleton, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,689 • Total comments across all topics: 282,212,612

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC