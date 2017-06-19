VIDEO: Scary moments driving through ...

VIDEO: Scary moments driving through Wis. storm

Wednesday Jun 14

As severe weather tore through Wisconsin Wednesday, one woman was face-to-face with some of the worst of the storms. The video was taken by an NBC26 viewer in Appleton, Wisconsin on Kensington Drive.

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Outagamie County was issued at June 20 at 10:07AM CDT

Appleton, WI

