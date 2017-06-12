The Blue Inn is Back
Rock and roll music from the 50's and 60's will be blaring in Menasha's Smith Park a week from Saturday. In 1958, long-time WBAY reporter Jerry Burke and 3 other students from Menasha and St. Mary's High Schools founded the Blue Inn--- after the city's recreation director challenged them to find a way to raise scholarship money for their schools.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAY-TV Green Bay.
Add your comments below
Appleton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chefos pancake house
|Wed
|Meshee
|1
|What To Do About Bad Lawyers (Sep '06)
|Wed
|Betsy S
|96
|All-girl Fox Valley teen band She 5 reunites 42... (May '10)
|May 29
|Thinking phartse
|9
|Eric Conner, charged in murder of John Remy in ... (Oct '08)
|May 24
|Kristan Remy
|21
|where can i get heroin in this town (Jul '12)
|May '17
|Popadope
|12
|Direct tv
|May '17
|Karen korth
|1
|Six Family Dollar stores to close
|Apr '17
|Sad
|1
Find what you want!
Search Appleton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC