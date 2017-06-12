The Blue Inn is Back

Rock and roll music from the 50's and 60's will be blaring in Menasha's Smith Park a week from Saturday. In 1958, long-time WBAY reporter Jerry Burke and 3 other students from Menasha and St. Mary's High Schools founded the Blue Inn--- after the city's recreation director challenged them to find a way to raise scholarship money for their schools.

