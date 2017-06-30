Supreme Court Rules Against Appleton Schools Thursday, June 29
The Wisconsin Supreme Court has unanimously ruled that a series of Appleton School District meetings that were closed to the public should have been open. District taxpayer John Krueger filed the suit after being denied attendance to nine committee meetings between October 2011 and March 2012.
