Old Glory Honor Flight returns to largest homecoming crowd
More than 125 military veterans from northeast Wisconsin, spanning 75 years of service and sacrifice, made the trip to Washington, DC, on Wednesday. Appleton, Wisconsin-based Old Glory Honor Flight celebrated a milestone in truly unique fashion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KNOE-TV Monroe.
Comments
Add your comments below
Appleton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|All-girl Fox Valley teen band She 5 reunites 42... (May '10)
|May 29
|Thinking phartse
|9
|Eric Conner, charged in murder of John Remy in ... (Oct '08)
|May 24
|Kristan Remy
|21
|where can i get heroin in this town (Jul '12)
|May '17
|Popadope
|12
|Direct tv
|May '17
|Karen korth
|1
|Six Family Dollar stores to close
|Apr '17
|Sad
|1
|Eric D. Conner sentenced to 33 years in the Men... (Sep '10)
|Feb '17
|Brandala182007
|3
|Plea deal for two in glued penis case (Dec '09)
|Jan '17
|Captain Phartington
|41
Find what you want!
Search Appleton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC