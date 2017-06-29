Nellum ordered to stand trial for App...

Nellum ordered to stand trial for Appleton bar shooting

Thursday Jun 22 Read more: WIGM-AM Medford

The suspect in a shooting at a downtown Appleton bar will stand trial. An Outagamie County judge found probable cause against 33-year-old Henry Nellum of Milwaukee during a preliminary hearing Wednesday afternoon.

