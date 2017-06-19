Kosher Alert GoBitos Roasted Chickpeas

Brands: GoBitos Products: Roasted Chickpeas Tangy Ranch; Sweet & Hot Thai Chili; Garlic Parm; Aged White Cheddar; Hot Hot Ghost Pepper Company: GLK Foods, Appleton WI The Orthodox Union certifies GoBitos Roasted Chickpeas as OU D - Dairy products. There are five varieties - Tangy Ranch; Sweet & Hot Thai Chili; Garlic Parm; Aged White Cheddar; Hot Hot Ghost Pepper.

