Kosher Alert GoBitos Roasted Chickpeas

Brands: GoBitos Products: Roasted Chickpeas Tangy Ranch; Sweet & Hot Thai Chili; Garlic Parm; Aged White Cheddar; Hot Hot Ghost Pepper Company: GLK Foods, Appleton WI The Orthodox Union certifies GoBitos Roasted Chickpeas as OU D - Dairy products. There are five varieties - Tangy Ranch; Sweet & Hot Thai Chili; Garlic Parm; Aged White Cheddar; Hot Hot Ghost Pepper.

