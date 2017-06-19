First state live release fish records set
Four Wisconsin anglers have reeled in their place in fishing history by establishing the first state records for fish caught and released live. Rod Eberly of Appleton submitted the first ever application under the new live release state record fish program launched earlier this year by the Department of Natural Resources.
