Construction of Appleton roundabout in busy intersection starts next week
The intersection of Northland and Richmond has been on the list for an upgrade for 10 years because of its high rate of crashes. "Started looking at this back in 2007, when this intersection was flagged as continuing to be more and more problematic," said Eric Lom, Appleton Traffic Engineer.
