Construction of Appleton roundabout i...

Construction of Appleton roundabout in busy intersection starts next week

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: WBAY-TV Green Bay

The intersection of Northland and Richmond has been on the list for an upgrade for 10 years because of its high rate of crashes. "Started looking at this back in 2007, when this intersection was flagged as continuing to be more and more problematic," said Eric Lom, Appleton Traffic Engineer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAY-TV Green Bay.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Appleton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Chefos pancake house 2 hr Meshee 1
What To Do About Bad Lawyers (Sep '06) 8 hr Betsy S 96
News All-girl Fox Valley teen band She 5 reunites 42... (May '10) May 29 Thinking phartse 9
News Eric Conner, charged in murder of John Remy in ... (Oct '08) May 24 Kristan Remy 21
where can i get heroin in this town (Jul '12) May '17 Popadope 12
Direct tv May '17 Karen korth 1
News Six Family Dollar stores to close Apr '17 Sad 1
See all Appleton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Appleton Forum Now

Appleton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Appleton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Appleton, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,948 • Total comments across all topics: 281,757,882

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC