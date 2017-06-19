Complaint: Appleton man threatened "Wausau or worse"
An Appleton man threatened to carry out an attack similar to the deadly shootings in the Wausau area, according to a criminal complaint obtained by Action 2 News. Song Leng Vang, 62, is charged with a count of Possession of a Firearm Contrary to Injunction in Outagamie County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAY-TV Green Bay.
Comments
Add your comments below
Appleton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Modern Touch Dentistry - Jolanta Pajek DDS (Apr '11)
|1 hr
|Disappointed
|3
|Aurora Clinic in Neenah (Oct '07)
|Mon
|Dan
|19
|Chefos pancake house
|Jun 14
|Meshee
|1
|What To Do About Bad Lawyers (Sep '06)
|Jun 14
|Betsy S
|96
|All-girl Fox Valley teen band She 5 reunites 42... (May '10)
|May 29
|Thinking phartse
|9
|Eric Conner, charged in murder of John Remy in ... (Oct '08)
|May 24
|Kristan Remy
|21
|where can i get heroin in this town (Jul '12)
|May '17
|Popadope
|12
Find what you want!
Search Appleton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC