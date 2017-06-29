CMD wins export achievement award

CMD Corp., a maker of converting equipment based in Appleton, Wis., has won the Wisconsin Governor's Export Achievement Award for 2017. Gov. Scott Walker presented CMD officials with the award at the Wisconsin International Trade Conference in Milwaukee.

