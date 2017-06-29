CMD wins export achievement award
CMD Corp., a maker of converting equipment based in Appleton, Wis., has won the Wisconsin Governor's Export Achievement Award for 2017. Gov. Scott Walker presented CMD officials with the award at the Wisconsin International Trade Conference in Milwaukee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Plastics News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Appleton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Apple Valley Camping (May '14)
|15 hr
|Hate Apple Valley...
|2
|Review: Modern Touch Dentistry - Jolanta Pajek DDS (Apr '11)
|Jun 21
|Disappointed
|3
|Aurora Clinic in Neenah (Oct '07)
|Jun 19
|Dan
|19
|Chefos pancake house
|Jun 14
|Meshee
|1
|What To Do About Bad Lawyers (Sep '06)
|Jun 14
|Betsy S
|96
|All-girl Fox Valley teen band She 5 reunites 42... (May '10)
|May '17
|Thinking phartse
|9
|Eric Conner, charged in murder of John Remy in ... (Oct '08)
|May '17
|Kristan Remy
|21
Find what you want!
Search Appleton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC