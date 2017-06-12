Appvion Inc. CFO Tom Ferree to Retire, Luke Kelly Named to Succeed Him
Appvion Inc. , Appleton, Wis., announced that Tom Ferree, the company's chief financial officer for the past 10 years, will retire from Appvion on June 30. As part of the planned transition, Luke Kelly will succeed Ferree and serve as vice president of finance and chief financial officer. Kelly, who is currently Appvion's corporate controller, will report to Kevin Gilligan, Appvion's CEO.
